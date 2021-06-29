Duran Reynolds latest local talent to link up with Skegness Town

Duran Reynolds.

Duran Reynolds has become Skegness Town’s latest signing ahead of the Lilywhites’ debut campaign in the United Counties League Premier North, following their promotion.

Manager Nathan Collins made it his mission to bring in the best local talent, with Reynolds - who has previously played for Dagenham & Redbridge, Barrow, Boston United, St Neots Town and Boston Town -the latest arrival to fit that bill, following on from Conor Marshall and Jack Wightwick.

The Lilywhites drew 2-2 when they hosted Lincoln United in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.