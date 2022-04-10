Eagle United lift Challenge Cup - this week's Boston League results

Eagle United lifted the Challenge Cup on Thursday night.
Seven days after their second string lifted the Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup, the club added more silverware following a 3-0 victory over Boston Bears.
Matty Bray, man of the match Alex Greenfield and Louis Gosling, who finished from the spot, were the goalscorers.
Results from April 9:
Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday League
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Skegness Town A 3 Fulbeck United 1, Spilsby Town 0 Wyberton Res 3.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College 5 Fishtoft 6, Kirton Town 0 Black Bull 4, Railway Athletic Res 0 Eagle United 3.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic 4 Freiston 3, Swineshead Ins Res v Pointon Res - postponed.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Eagle Utd Res 2 Boston College Res 1, Fishtoft Res 0 FC Wrangle 2, Park Utd Res 2 Swineshead Ins A 5.
BB Insure Willoughby Cup, semi-final: Pointon 5 Park United 0.