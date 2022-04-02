Eagle United Reserves pip Spilsby Town's second string on penalties to lift Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup

Eagle United Reserves lifted the Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup on Thursday evening - beating Spilsby Town Reserves 4-3 on penalties.
The two sides had drawn 2-2 after 90 minutes in the first of this season's cup finals.
Rares Demeter and Ignas Maciulaitis netted for the Eagle while Spilsby's goals came courtesy of Tye Henderson and Michael Hardy, who forced extra time with an 88th-minute finish.
Spilsby's Jordan Turner was dismissed in extra-time stoppage time at Boston Town's Mortgages For You Stadium.
Tom Bates, Joe Lote, Matty Bray and Jake Baxter netted from the spot for the Eagle, with Jamie Lyall, Henderson and Jordan Allen-Harness slotting home for the Magpies, who missed their final two spotkicks.