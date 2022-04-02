Eagle United Reserves pip Spilsby Town's second string on penalties to lift Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup

Eagle United Reserves won the Main Ridge take Away Cup on penalties.

Eagle United Reserves lifted the Main Ridge Take Away Reserve Cup on Thursday evening - beating Spilsby Town Reserves 4-3 on penalties.

The two sides had drawn 2-2 after 90 minutes in the first of this season's cup finals.

Rares Demeter and Ignas Maciulaitis netted for the Eagle while Spilsby's goals came courtesy of Tye Henderson and Michael Hardy, who forced extra time with an 88th-minute finish.

Spilsby's Jordan Turner was dismissed in extra-time stoppage time at Boston Town's Mortgages For You Stadium.