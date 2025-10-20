Early goal sees fresh FC United of Manchester edge win against tired cup heroes Gainsborough Trinity

Gainsborough Trinity's midweek exertions in pulling off an FA Cup upset at National League side Hartlepool United caught up with them as they were pipped 1-0 at home on Saturday by FC United of Manchester.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boys in blue took a little while to settle into their stride as a fresh FC United of Manchester side pressed quickly from the first minute.

Adam Le Fondre grabbed the only goal of the game seven minutes into the game, after a defensive mistake enabled the evergreen forward to capitalise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And despite both sides having the chances to add to the scoreline, neither side troubled the scoreboard again.

Gainsborough Trinity tussle with FC United of Manchester on Saturday. Photo by Sean Cook, Foxby Media.

Andre Wisdom was a rock in front of the back four for FC United, providing a solid defensive shield, keeping things simple and clearing away any danger.

He was involved in the opening goal when his ball into the air bounced between Trinity defenders. As Harrison Beeden looked for his goalkeeper, the centre back's header fell short, and Le Fondre nipped in to open the scoring.

Michael Donohue was left to wonder how he hadn’t added a second when he saw his header from Matty Grivosti’s centre brilliantly clawed away by David Robson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And when Le Fondre raced through only to square, the sides went in at the break with just a goal in it.

Boss Russ Wilcox made a double change at the break, and his Gainsborough side cranked up the pressure.

There was a visible change as momentum switched and Aaron Simpson and Ashley Jackson had Trinity asking questions of the visitors as they searched out an equaliser.

All bar a five minute spell 15 minutes into the half, Trinity had all the players attacking the Stuart Horsley Stand end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bobby Johnson hit the bar with a neat near post header, from Fraser Preston's corner kick, before Dan Atherton did brilliantly to deny Sisa Tuntulwana, with a point blank save and Trinity saw one cleared off the line as they threw everything at the visitors.

Frank Mulhern and Jakub Kruszynski were also added from the bench as the United rearguard was given a thorough examination.

Atherton on occasion got a lucky break, but when he spilled a ball in his box, red shirts had retreated en masse to prevent Wilcox's side stealing the equaliser their second half showing clearly deserved.