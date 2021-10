EAST LINCS COMBINATION: Fixtures

Hereford contest a chance for Boston United to cement place in play-offs - Craig Elliott

VIDEO: Tom Platt reflects on Boston United's victory over former club York City, praises keeper Peter Crook and thanks fans after record home attendance

Brian Todd Homes Division Three: Burgh Athletic Reserves v AFC Grainthorpe, Louth Old Boys Veterans v Louth Old Boys Development, Market Rasen Town v Alford Town Res.

Philip Jackson Division Two: Louth Old Boys Reserves v Louth Town Cogs, North Cotes v Burgh Athletic, North Somercotes United v Scamblesby.

Spectrum Print Division One: Alford Town v Immingham Town Reserves, Grimsby Borough Dev A v Louth Old Boys, Keelby United Reserves v Nunsthorpe Tavern Reserves, Ludford Rovers v Louth Town Reserves, Sutton Rovers v Cleethorpes Town A A.