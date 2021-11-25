EASTWOOD'S ANGLING: Fish reacting negatively to drop in temperature

Dave Eastwood.

Winter has arrived following a mild November, and with such sudden changes in temperature, fish react negatively.

The Sleaford Legionnaires arrived at a very cold Wold View Fishery in Market Rasen.

The swift drop in temperatures meant that only Geoff Bewick caught one of the good sized carp the lakes are known for.

However, it was Eliott Pannell who managed a number of smaller F1 carp to take the spoils and first pick of a Christmas hamper with 26lb 12oz.

Geoff Bewick added over 10lb of silver fish for his second placed total of 24lb 1oz.

Dale Tasker completed the frame with 15lb 10oz for third place.

The Boston and District AA Autumn series has ended on the local drains.

Fished over five rounds, consistency is key to gain a top three place.

On the fifth and final round Barry Wigginton helped his overall tally placing 3lb 12oz of roach and skimmers on the scales to win the last round.

Chris Hodgson (3lb 10oz) and Danny West (3lb 8oz) completed the frame.

Over the five rounds it was Danny West that showed the consistency to win the league with a total of seven points.

Donald Green and Michael bond made up second and third respectively both on 11 points.

The Mallard Lake hosted the latest Hanworth Country Park Open.

Cold winds made bites were a premium for most competitors, but Steve Pretty managed to keep bites coming consistently to win with 62lb 4oz of mainly carp.

Richard Thorpe (33lb 3oz) and Dave Wilkinson (28lb 4oz) completed the top spots.