Edgley challenges Boston Town to maintain top-four status throughout season as they prepare for Pinchbeck derby

Town are fourth in the UCL Premier North. Photo: Craig Harrison

Gary Edgley is challenging his Boston Town side to keep their top four status for the remainder of the season.

The Poachers currently sit level on points with third-place Anstey Nomads as they prepare to entertain Pinchbeck United on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's nice to start the new year off and look at the table," Edgley said.

"We're fourth, with teams coming here and playing like its their cup final.

"It's a compliment maybe that teams come here and want to raise their game.

"Every game at the minute's just about wanting to go out and wanting to get three points.

"We want to be in that top four for the rest of the season, see where we are with a month to go and that's our mindset."