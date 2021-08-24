Edgley expects an entertaining derby as Boston Town host Holbeach United

Town beat Deeping 4-2 in their last Lincolnshire derby.

Boston Town boss Gary Edgley believes the fans will be in for a treat as the Poachers host derby rivals Holbeach United tonight.

Town will be looking to make it three straight wins in the UCL Premier North, while the Tigers will be desperate to secure their opening win of the league campaign at the DWB Stadium.

"You look at the goals going in at both ends at the moment - even if we want to stop that at one end - for £6 you're getting a lot of value," Edgley said of his side.

"Our comeback at Deeping Rangers (4-2) was a great game and had plenty of drama.

"We've been involved in exciting games. For this level of local football, it's been great to watch.

"Holbeach is a good local derby and all form will be out the window. We've picked up six points, they've picked up one - we know that doesn't mean anything at all.

"We want the points no matter who we're playing, they'll want three points as well, simple as that."