Edgley looking forward to 'exciting' times ahead as Boston Town prepare for derby day at Sleaford

Ryley Thompson and teammates travel to Sleaford on Tuesday. Photo: Craig Harison

Boston Town are primed for an ‘exciting’ second half to the United Counties League Premier Division North campaign.

The Poachers sit joint-third in the standings despite not playing since December 4’s 1-0 win over Selston.

And as he prepares his squad for Tuesday’s derby clash at Sleaford Town (KO 3pm), boss Gary Edgley wants to build on the exciting start to the campaign.

“We’ve got an exciting second half of the season to go and it’s possible we can be right in it,” he said.

“As a manager and player it’s an exciting time. The last couple of seasons we’ve got to Christmas and thought can we keep in the top 10?

“Trying to get players motivated to be in the top 10 ain’t easy. Trying to keep players motivated to get in the top three, it’s a lot easier.”

Edgley believes his players deserve a lot of credit for making his job that bit simpler.

He added: “They’ve put the work in together as a squad, they’ve got that fight in them.”

Winger Aaron Eyett returned to the club this weekend after spells with Pinchbeck United and Holbeach United.

Saturday’s contest against Melton Town was postponed due to Covid in the Melton squad.

The match has been re-arranged for March 12.