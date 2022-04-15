Edgley prepares for Boston Town swansong with derby double

Gary Edgley will bid goodbye to Boston Town this weekend - but not before a tasty looking derby double.

The Poachers will head to relegated Holbeach United on Saturday, before the arrival of Sleaford Town on Easter Monday.

The Tigers - who are still winless after 32 matches in the United Counties League Premier Division North - would love to claim the Poachers’ scalp before their relegation as the two sides meet at Carter’s Park on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Gary Edgley will depart after this Easter weekend. Photo: Craig Harrison

But that will certainly be a banana skin the Poachers will be keen not to slip on.

Meanwhile, Boston entertain Sleaford two days later in Edgley’s swansong.

Kyle Watkins, Charlie Ward and Joe Smith - who all began the campaign with the Poachers, will return to the Mortgages For You Stadium with the Greens in the hosts’ final contest of an impressive campaign that has seen Boston compete in the top half of the table throughout.

“It’s not a decision that’s come lightly,” said Edgley, who is leaving due to personal reasons.

This contest also kicks off at 3pm.

Harry Limb netted a brace as Boston beat Heather St John’s 2-1 on Saturday to end the weekend eighth in the table, Limb’s personal tally now standing at 25 goals.