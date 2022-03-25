Edgley targets top-five finish with Boston Town

Gary Edgley is calling on his Boston Town side to finish the season with a bang.

The Poachers have five games left this United Counties League Premier Division North campaign as they chase a top five finish.

A tough contest awaits them at fourth-place Loughborough Students on Saturday (KO 3pm), their final fixture outside of Lincolnshire this season.

Town head to Loughborough. Photo: Craig Harrison

“We want the top five, which would be a fantastic result for us as a club with the resources we have here,” said Edgley, keen to go out on a high as he steps away from the dug-out at the end of the campaign.

“It would be amazing for the club.

“I’ve said already this season this league is the strongest this league has ever been.

“You only need to look at the clubs in the top half, they’re all clubs that have come sideways or into this league.

“There’s some very very good teams and anyone who thinks they can come in and just win this league are absolutely off their rockers, they really are.

“To be where we are, fighting for fifth spot, is a credit to the players and everyone here.”

Loughborough - who have their sights on Wembley as they travel to Littlehampton Town for an FA Vase semi-final the week after hosting the Poachers - thrashed Newark 8-0 on Saturday and are unbeaten in their last 12 contests.