EFL Latest: Find out what is happening around League One and Two today

“We are very proud of this piece of history at Leyton Orient, which is unique in the English game.

"We are delighted to be taking part in a fixture at Hearts in July to commemorate the bond between the two clubs and to be wearing a limited-edition remake of the club's kit from 1914.

"Only 1,000 shirts have been produced in total meaning that it represents a special piece of Orient and football history, and it will only ever be worn for the Hearts game.”