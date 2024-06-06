EFL Latest: Find out what is making the latest news around League One and Two - Thursday June 6
Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Thursday June 6.
EFL: Latest news from League One and Two
Reaction to the deal
Calvin Ramsay
“When I was driving to the training ground, there was real excitement, and I am hungry to get going and show everyone what I can do."
Loan deal agreed
Defender Calvin Ramsay joins Wigan on a season loan from Liverpool.
More reaction
Shaun Maloney, first team manager
“I am delighted that Calvin has joined us on a season-long loan. He is a very highly-regarded player, who has already represented his country and gained experience in both the Scottish Premiership and the EFL.
“Calvin is an excellent profile who will bring aggression and attacking talent from both the right and left side of defence.
"Calvin is extremely motivated to help our team achieve success this season and will join us on day one of pre-season. I look forward to working with Calvin and helping him adapt as quickly as possible.”
New deal
Elias Kachunga is staying at Cambridge United for another season
Chesterfield bound?
Out-of-contract Shrewsbury Town defender Chey Dunkley has attracted the interest of ambitious League Two new boys Chesterfield, report the Shropshire Star.
Dunkley, who has been captain at Croud Meadow, has been offered a contract by head coach Paul Hurst to extend his stay in Shropshire.
The 32-year-old from Wolverhampton has been a big hit at Town over his two seasons and made his 100th appearance for the club on the final day of last season.
Off to Birmingham?
Birmingham City are in talks with Brighton over a potential deal for Marc Leonard, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon.
Birmingham are keen to land the midfielder this summer as they prepare for life in League One following their relegation from the Championship.
He is familiar with League One after spending last season at Northampton.
More on the friendly
Leyton Orient CEO Mark Devlin
“We are very proud of this piece of history at Leyton Orient, which is unique in the English game.
"We are delighted to be taking part in a fixture at Hearts in July to commemorate the bond between the two clubs and to be wearing a limited-edition remake of the club's kit from 1914.
"Only 1,000 shirts have been produced in total meaning that it represents a special piece of Orient and football history, and it will only ever be worn for the Hearts game.”
Tickets selling well
Leyton Orient have sold out their first allocation of 500 tickets for July's friendly with Heart of Midlothian.
The connection with Leyton Orient dates back to the First World War and the friendly will also pay tribute to the players of the two clubs who led the way as the first professional footballers to volunteer en-masse.
Speaking to the club’s website
Lee Bell, Crewe manager
“We have to be patient with what we’ve got to spend.
“We’ve seen money being thrown around by one or two teams in our league; everyone sees it as an opportunity to get out of the division.
“Other clubs pay more than we do but we can offer things that others don’t and we have to lean on that.
Patience the key for Crewe
Lee Bell admits that patience is the key for Crewe Alexandra in the transfer market.
