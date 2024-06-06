Live

EFL transfer news: Find out who is going where around League One and Two - Thursday June 6

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th May 2024, 10:23 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2024, 09:40 BST
Find out what is happening in League One and Two here.Find out what is happening in League One and Two here.
Find out what is happening in League One and Two here.
It might be the close season but there is still plenty going on around the EFL.

Here we bring you the latest news from across League One and Two for Thursday June 6.

Join the debate on our social media channels.

EFL: Latest news from League One and Two

12:12 BST

A move north

Will Ferry is to leave Cheltenham Town for SPL side Dundee United.

Ferry was offered a new deal with the Robins but the 23-year-old has made the decision to move on, ending his two-year-spell in Gloucestershire.

Will Ferry is to join Dundee United.Will Ferry is to join Dundee United.
Will Ferry is to join Dundee United.
12:08 BST

A step down

Walsall has confirmed that winger Tom Knowles will join Vanarama National League side Forest Green Rovers upon the expiry of his contract later this month.

25-year-old Knowles made ninety-two appearances for the Saddlers after joining from Yeovil Town in the summer of 2022.

11:39 BST

On the move?

Cheltenham Town are expected to sign goalkeeper Joe Day on a free transfer following his departure from Newport County later this month, as per Gloucestershire Live.

Day, 33, spent last season at Newport County, Woking and Yeovil Town making 44 appearances between the National League South, National League and FA Cup.

Joe Day is rumoured to be off to Cheltenham.Joe Day is rumoured to be off to Cheltenham.
Joe Day is rumoured to be off to Cheltenham.
08:39 BSTUpdated 09:43 BST

Some reaction

"I feel very happy to know that I will be signing as a permanent player! I have really enjoyed it so far, the staff, players, and the fans have all been really welcoming to me and it is really starting to feel like home."

Looking forward to the upcoming season, Chesters said, "I cannot wait to get back with the lads for pre-season and meeting up with everyone again. I have been keeping myself fit, but I have had a couple of weeks off just to rest and relax, and I am very excited and keen to get back into the swing of things now.”

Dan Chesters
09:39 BSTUpdated 09:43 BST

Barrow have signed Everton academy product Katia Kouyate on a free transfer.

The 20-year-old has joined the Cumbrian side on a three-year contract after the expiry of his deal with the Premier League club.

Katia Kouyate has signed for BarrowKatia Kouyate has signed for Barrow
Katia Kouyate has signed for Barrow
09:41 BST

Reaction to the move

"I play anywhere across the front three but predominantly on the left or down the middle.

"I'm a quick and direct player who likes to take people on one versus one, I like to make things happen and I like to get myself on the scoreboard."

Katia Kouyate
08:37 BST

Done deal

Salford City have announced the permanent signing of winger Dan Chesters from West Ham United. The 22-year-old, who initially joined the Ammies on loan in February, has signed a two-year deal with the club.

08:34 BST

Promotion-winner off to MK?

Free agent Laurence Maguire is poised to sign for MK Dons, according to reports on Sussex World.

He spent the season on loan from Chesterfield, but was released at the end of the season by his parent club.

Laurence Maguire could be leaving Crawley.Laurence Maguire could be leaving Crawley.
Laurence Maguire could be leaving Crawley.
08:24 BSTUpdated 08:26 BST

Reaction to the deal

“When I was driving to the training ground, there was real excitement, and I am hungry to get going and show everyone what I can do."

Calvin Ramsay
08:23 BSTUpdated 08:26 BST

Loan deal agreed

Defender Calvin Ramsay joins Wigan on a season loan from Liverpool.

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:League OneEFL

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.