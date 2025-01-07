2 . Bradford win striker race

Bradford City are set to secure the signing of Championship striker Michael Mellon from Burnley. The race for the young forward has been hotting up since the opening of the winter window, with Bradford City joined by League Two rival Chesterfield as well as leaders Walsall. However, according to a report by Football League World, the Bantams have come out on top and are set to bring him to Valley parade. Photo: Getty Images