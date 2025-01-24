And there is set to be plenty of ins and outs from around Leagues One and Two as clubs look to fine-tune their squads for the season run in.
Here we round-up the latest rumours and done deals.
1. Imps turn bid down
Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle have seen a £250,000 bid rejected for Lincoln City captain Paudie O’Connor as the defender enters the last few months of his contract. The Irishman has been a key component to the Imps side, since joining in 2022 on a free transfer from Bradford City. Photo: Getty Images
2. Luton make improved offer
Luton Town have made an improved bid for Wycombe Wanderers striker Richard Kone, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on X. Kone, 21, is under contract at Wycombe Wanderers until the summer of 2026 meaning he still has over a year left. He has scored 17 goals in all competitions so far this season, 14 of which have come in the league. Photo: Getty Images
3. Dons defender on the move
Colchester United have signed defender Jack Tucker from fellow League Two side Milton Keynes Dons for the rest of the season. The 25-year-old, who signed from Gillingham in 2022, has figured only intermittently this season. Photo: Getty Images
4. Swindon complete loan deal
Swindon Town have signed Burnley forward Joe Westley on loan until the end of the season. The 20-year-old spent a month on loan at National League side Rochdale in October and scored three times in a 13-game loan at fellow National League side AFC Fylde last season. Photo: Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.