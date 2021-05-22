Emery wins at Wembley and Hopper’s heading there for play-off final

Emery, second left, celebrates. Photo: Getty Images

Boston’s Michael Emery became a Wembley winner as his Warrington Rylands 1906 side beat Binfield 3-2 in today’s FA Vase final.

The keeper - who has played for Boston United, Gainsborough Trinity, Lincoln United, Skegness Town and Spilsby Town - didn’t get off the bench, but was part part of the side that will be celebrating into the night.

But he wasn’t the only former United player in joyous mood today.

Tom Hopper. Photo: Getty Images

Tom Hopper scored the goal to send Lincoln City to Wembley for the League one play-off final.

Hopper, from Stickney and a former Skegness Grammar School pupil, was on target in Lincoln’s 2-0 first leg victory over Sunderland on Wednesday.

Two early goals at the Stadium of Light drew the black Cats level, only for Hopper to head home the decisive goal in the second half.

“It’s time to recover now and look forward to a trip to Wembley,” Hopper said.

City will face Blackpool on May 30.

It wasn’t to be for Bournemouth coach Simon Weatherstone.

The ex-Pilgrim - a coach at Bournemouth - saw his Cherries beaten 3-2 on aggregate by Brentford in their Championship play-off semi-final.