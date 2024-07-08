Encouraging start to pre-season for Sleaford

Ryan Lennon slots home one of his penalties at Pinchbeck. Photo: Steve W Davies Photography.

​Sleaford Town have enjoyed a positive start to their pre-season schedule as they prepare for the new UCL Premier North campaign.

They opened up with a 4-0 win at Pinchbeck United last Wednesday, before then overcoming visitors Raunds Town 4-1 on Saturday.

Wednesday’s opener saw Sleaford go in front when Ryan Lennon won a penalty and duly dispatched the spot kick himself.

It was then 2-0 when Lennon again netted from a penalty, this time after Tom Waumsley had been fouled.

The third goal arrived in the second-half when Charlie Ward knocked Jake Henderson's corner into the path of Waumsley, who headed home at close range.

And the win was completed when fine work from Josh Doran down the left saw him cross for a trialist to net from a few yards out.

On Saturday, Raunds Town answered Sleaford’s call for a hastily-arranged friendly that was played at the Sir William Robertson Academy in Welbourn after the initially-scheduled trip to Nettleham was cancelled.

​Joe Smith broke through the lines and slotted well past the Raunds keeper to put Sleaford in front on ten minutes, then the second goal came on 34 minute as a lovely sweeping move ended with Waumsley stroking home a Sam Greenwood cross.

Waumsley then swept home his second just a minute later, before the fourth goal arrived on 70 minutes when player-boss Tom Ward planted a wonderful header beyond the keeper from Charlie Ward's freekick.

Raunds pulled a late goal back but overall it was another encouraging display.

Sleaford are next in action on Wednesday night (10th) when they will go to Newark Town, who have just been promoted to the UCL Premier North after the withdrawal of Cogenhoe United from the South division.

They’ll then go to Harrowby United in the South Kesteven Charity Cup on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sleaford will face two away trips in the opening rounds of the FA Cup and FA Vase.

In the FA Cup extra preliminary round, they’ll go to UCL Premier South champions Wellingborough Town on Saturday, August 3.