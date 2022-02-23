England call-ups for five Lincolnshire veteran footballers

Lincolnshire’s over 50 and 60 veterans teams have been playing against their England counterparts in friendlies held at Kirby Muxloe FC, in Leicestershire.
As a result, no fewer than five Lincolnshire lads have been asked to join their national sides.
Sleaford’s John Sykes, Steve Slater from Boston and Grimsby trio John Daly, Roy Gladwell, and Tony Drinkell have al been recruited.
Steve has been called up to England’s over 60s, with the remaining four getting the nod for the over 50s.
Lincs Vets, who have only been going a few months, are delighted with the news, and believe this shows just how much life is left in the old Yellowbelly dogs.
In a few weeks Lincolnshire will host and England over 70s side.
Anyone interested in playing over 35, 50, 60 and 70 vets football can contact 07547 643345 for more information.