England call-ups for five Lincolnshire veteran footballers

Pictured are the Lincolnshire over 60 team who recently lost 2-1 to England. Goalkeeper Sykes is seen with fellow Three Lions Roy Gladwell (back row, seventh from left), Steve Slater (back row, eighth from left), Tony Drinkell (front row, third from left) and John Daly (front row, fifth from left).

Lincolnshire’s over 50 and 60 veterans teams have been playing against their England counterparts in friendlies held at Kirby Muxloe FC, in Leicestershire.

As a result, no fewer than five Lincolnshire lads have been asked to join their national sides.

Sleaford’s John Sykes, Steve Slater from Boston and Grimsby trio John Daly, Roy Gladwell, and Tony Drinkell have al been recruited.

Steve has been called up to England’s over 60s, with the remaining four getting the nod for the over 50s.

Lincs Vets, who have only been going a few months, are delighted with the news, and believe this shows just how much life is left in the old Yellowbelly dogs.

In a few weeks Lincolnshire will host and England over 70s side.