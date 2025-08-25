Evans admits Sleaford Town were not good enough after FA Vase exit

Matt Evans admitted Sleaford Town were not good enough against Clipstone. Photo: Steve Davies. Photo: Steve Davies.

Disappointed Matt Evans admitted Sleaford Town weren’t good enough after their 4-0 FA Vase exit at the hands of Clipstone.

Goals from Riley Hodgkinson, Tom Fleet, Rob Scope, and Kyle Bacon did the damage on a day to forget for Town.

“It was not good enough, that's the bottom line, but we have to take responsibility for that,” said the Town manager.

“It’s square pegs in round holes. We had four lads who were making their debut and weren't quite ready, other players had a first start or were out of position.

“Some of the lads who have had the biggest contribution to the group over the last few weeks were absent today and that left a big hole.

“They were better than us in both boxes where it matters.

“We didn't think we were out of it at half-time, but once we got into midfield we didn't have quality in the final third to take chances.

“The game as a whole was very different to what we have had recently.

"We seemed to get far more time to get on the ball and play, but we didn't have that creative spark to unlock something or make something happen

“There were too many on the pitch who are getting used to it. It’s not great when the fans have travelled to watch but that is the downside of having so many young players.

"It is disappointing as you like to have a cup run, but we have not lost any points. We now have to focus on the league, it is not a time to sulk.”

Sleaford started the stronger of the two sides, with Lewis Greenfield having an early opportunity.

Jonasz Gadomski made a good save to deny an opener, but less than a minute later, Hodgkinson was set through on goal, and slotted it past the Sleaford ‘keeper, opening the scoring.

Then, right before half-time, a long throw met Fleet, who took a touch under pressure and slotted it underneath Gadomski and doubled the Cobras’ lead.

With 15 to play, Clipstone had their third. A corner was hit into a body of players, and was met by Scope into the back of the net to end the game as a contest.

In the depths of added time, a corner from Clipstone met the head of Bacon, who flicked it into the back of the net from a tight angle.