​Evans pleased by Sleaford Town victory

Matt Evans has seen his side keep two consecutive clean sheets. Photo: Steve Davies.

​Matt Evans was a happy man as his Sleaford Town side picked up three more points last weekend.

The Greens got back to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Gedling Miners Welfare, with goals from Riley Wilkinson and Silas Stewart-Caws enough to give them a deserved three points.

Sleaford took the lead just under 15 minutes in, with Joe Wilkinson finding space in the midfield and playing a lovely-timed ball through to his namesake, before taking a touch and placing it cooly into the corner of the net.

The second came late on as Wilkinson’s cross wasn’t cleared by the Gedling defender. It fell to Stewart-Caws, who hit it first time into the bottom corner.

Evans told the club’s media afterwards: “As a spectacle it wasn’t pretty but things like game management came into play and we did the basics right to see it out, especially as we were under a bit of pressure at 1-0.

"We produced some really good bits of play in the first-half and it was also pleasing to the lads that came in do so well as one person’s absence is another person’s opportunity.

"We’ll have another couple away next week for different reasons and that’s the way it is with young lads sometimes when family commitments pull them away, but we had eight unavailable today.

"The two goals were well-taken but there were at least a couple more moments where we needed to be a bit cooler as I think top of the league sides will punish us in those moments.

"That will come with time but you don’t get given a lot of time but hopefully the win and the back-to-back clean sheets will also start building up confidence.”

Next up for Sleaford is a trip to Derbyshire, as they face Staveley Miners Welfare on Saturday, hoping to earn a second consecutive win and a third consecutive clean sheet, before they then play host to Retford FC three days later.