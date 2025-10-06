​Evans pleased by Sleaford victory

Matt Evans was delighted with the three points.

​Matt Evans was delighted with his Sleaford Town players’ efforts after they secured a 3-0 win at home to Clipstone on Saturday.

​A brace from Ben Ashall matched with a first Sleaford Town goal for Lewis Smith secured the three points for the Greens, in a match where both sides had to battle with the elements.

A foul on Lewis Wisdom-Lockwood gave the home side an early free kick and gave Ashall a chance to shoot from 25-yards out. His shot beat goalkeeper Niall Edge, smacking the inside of the post and nestling in the back of Clipstone’s goal.

The second-half began Sleaford’s way, just like the first. Lewis Greenfield attempted to put a cross into the box, but it was deemed to have hit a Clipstone arm by the referee, leaving him no choice but to point to the spot.

Ashall converted from 12-yards out, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way as he netted his fifth goal of the season and Sleaford’s second of the match.

Smith scored a third to kill the game off for Sleaford. A long throw into the box landed at his feet, with a composed finish giving the loanee his first goal for the club.

Evans said afterwards: “I’m pleased with the three goals and a clean sheet – I feel it’s been coming for a few weeks.

"I still feel it should have been more so there’s plenty to work on, but I’m delighted with three points.

"I wasn’t happy with the first 15 minutes and felt the defence had far too much to do, and the first ten minutes of the second-half were pretty flat, so we did well to ride through those difficult times, got our foot on it, started to play a bit and showed greater maturity.”

Sleaford were back in action with a trip to Holwell Sports on Tuesday, after this week’s Standard went to press.

They host Coalville Town on Saturday before a Lincs Senior Trophy tie at Appleby Frodingham next Tuesday.