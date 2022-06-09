Ex-Boston United man Paul Green chasing promotion after joining Worksop Town

The former Republic of Ireland, Derby County, Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers player has joined the Tigers after a two-year spell with the Pilgrims came to an end.

Green – who had a brief spell as caretaker manager - overcame a shoulder injury to play a vital part in the Pilgrims reaching the National League promotion final.

His release at the end of the season shocked many, but it looks to be Worksop’s gain.

Now the 39-year-old is looking for the fifth promotion of his career, after going so close with United.

“What they are wanting to do with the club moving forward was something that I wanted to be on board with and to continue playing and what better way to continue my career than with an ambitious club that wants to progress forward,” he told Worksop’s website.

“You will see that throughout my career that I have had promotions on my CV, and I have won things throughout my career and that is what I want to bring to this club. I am still an energetic player that likes to chip in with goals.

“I think that is what they have brought me in for my experience.”

Paul Green. Photo: Oliver Atkin