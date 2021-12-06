Ex-Boston United midfielder at centre of biting storm, Dennis Greene and Ricky Miller reunited, Paul Bastock in the Linnets hotseat

Brad Abbott. Photo: Eric Brown

Former Boston United midfielder Brad Abbott was at the centre of a biting storm on Saturday.

Abbott was playing for National League North rivals Spennymoor Town when he was allegedly bitten by Gloucester City's Matt McClure.

McClure and Abbott were both dismissed, as was Moors' Carl Magnay for his reaction in the aftermath.

"I can accept many things in football when frustrations run high, but yesterday being subject (sic) to someone biting me was bizarre and disgraceful,." Abbott wrote on Twitter.

"Then to get a red card when I walked away from the situation was just icing on the cake. Funny old game sometimes."

Gloucester went on to win 2-0 with Moors manager Tommy Miller departing the club on Sunday.

Former Pilgrims manager and striker Dennis Greene have been reunited in Lincolnshire.

Dennis Greene.

Greene - the new manager of Grantham Town, having recently left his interim role at AFC Telford United - convinced Miller to join the Gingerbreads after his contract with National League Dover was ended this week.

Ex-United players Gregg Smith and Shane Clarke netted for Grantham but two late goals saw hosts Mickleover earn a 2-2 draw.

Pilgrims legend Paul Bastock is acting interim manager of King's Lynn Town after manager Ian Culverhouse departed The Walks.

Bastock - United's all-time appearance record holder - has stepped up from his assistant's role and his first game will be at home to Dover on Saturday.