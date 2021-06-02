Expect more signings! Horncastle Town boss Mickey Stones believes Covid-hit season could change way Lincs League clubs bring in players

Mickey Stones. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Mickey Stones expects Lincolnshire League clubs will be making more signings than usual this summer.

The Horncastle Town boss believes that will definitely be the case for his side and rivals after learning lessons from the past year.

After the regular season was made null and void, the Lincs League Cup was staged to give teams the chance to continue playing football.

However, to prevent clubs signing ringers from higher level leagues which were not staging supplementary competitions, rules stated only players signed on by December were allowed to play.

Some teams struggled for numbers and withdrew while the Wongers were unable to blood in players from the reserves, as they had planned.

Meanwhile, players used to competing at higher levels who had signed on for local clubs in case they were ever available were able to take part in the tournament.

“The rules for the Lincs League has always been that you can sign players on on the day,” Stones said.

“It’s never been something you’ve had to think about before, but next season you could probably expect a similar situation.

“Covid could cause an issue next year so we’ll certainly get the ressies signed on and then you think about lads who may never normally play for you. We’ll get them signed on just in case.

“I know there are people who have played at higher levels who have played in the Lincs League Cup as they signed on for clubs in case they were ever available.