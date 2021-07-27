Experience and strength of character impresses Sleaford Town boss Jamie Shaw - but signings may not be done yet

Danny Horton. Photo: John Aron

Sleaford Town boss Jamie Shaw believes the experience and strength of character displayed by his summer signings will give the Greens an added edge.

Former North Ferriby United, Gainsborough Trinity and Boston United midfielder Matt Wilson will captain the squad - who kick off their UCL Premier North campaign at Pinchbeck United next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Jamie Gaukroger and Niall Parsons have also been added to the side, while it is hoped Danny Horton will also pen a deal with the Eslaforde Park club after training with them recently.

"We're trying to add players with experience, but also with good characters who can embody what we want to achieve," said Shaw.

"Players who have got that leadership ability, that natural strength of character. It can be a grind semi pro football as you get into winter.

"A number of players from last year have re-signed and we're looking all the time to add additional quality to the side.

"We're working on a couple of potential signings, but so are other teams and we're competing in a crowded market."

Gaukroger came through the Boston United youth system and made one first-team appearance for the Pilgrims in the county cup before joining Bourne Town.

Parsons is a former Lincoln City youngster, as is midfielder Horton - who has also featured for Lincoln United and Boston Town.

Shaw, meanwhile, hopes that experienced campaigner Wilson will prove an important talisman on and off the pitch to a side which was predominantly made up of youngsters last season.

He added: "Obviously he has lots of experience and bags of quality. He's a really good leader and someone we believe we can build a side around.

"He adds that little bit extra in terms of where he's been and how he can read the game.

"We need that experience, all the best teams have a balance and we have lacked that experience and ability to read a situation at times.

"With talented youngsters you can get carried away in the momentum of a game and lose your shape, equally when you're chasing a game you can get a little naive and over eager."

Shaw was delighted to land Wilson, after beating off approaches from other clubs.

"We had a lot of conversations and he's at that point in his career where he wants to play a little closer to home, without some of the travelling involved in step three and four leagues, which he's still more than capable of playing in.

"We're looking at building a project here and being successful over the next two or three years and that ties in with his aims and where he sees himself.