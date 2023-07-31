Eye-opener as Louth Town are quickly beaten in NCEL opener against Harrogate Railway

Promoted Louth Town had a rude awakening to their Northern Counties East League Division One season as three goals in 12 minutes early in the game saw them lose 3-1 at home to Harrogate Railway.

Boss Carl Martin described it as an eye-opener for his Lincolnshire League and Supplementary Cup double winners as Reece Southwood's 81st minute reply proved only a consolation in their first game at this level in 10 years.

“They had three shots and scored three goals and the game was pretty much finished after 22 minutes,” he said.

“We should have scored first after five minutes but hit the post and our captain also hit the bar.

Jack Bradbury on his debut for Louth Town.

“But they were clinical and ruthless and took their chances. It was a bit of an eye-opener to me and the lads about what's in store for the rest of the season.

“We knew the next step up would be a bit more quality and probably last season we'd have got away with that.

“But when you step up a league and opponents take their chances we have got to take ours too.

"The goals we conceded were really poor from our point of view and we were not ruthless enough in front of goal. But this is a learning curve and we will go again.

“Fair play to the lads, second half we gave it a real go and for the last 10-15 minutes we chucked the kitchen sink at it.

"But the game was finished within 25 minutes.”

Martin gave debuts to three of his new summer signings - central midfielders Kieran Perry and Harry Jacklin, as well as left winger Jack Bradbury from Grimsby Borough.

He has also added keeper Alex Lait and said: “We have recruited well.

“It will be a longer season than last season so we needed more bodies in the squad and a bit more quality.

"We are still looking and there are a few irons in the fire. But the lads still here from last season, I personally feel they are good enough for the next level though Saturday was probably a bit of an eye opener for two or three of them.”