Boston United beat East Thurrock in the previous round on Saturday. Photo Oliver Atkin.

The draw for the fourth qualifying round draw of the FA Cup was made this afternoon.

Lincolnshire clubs Boston United and Stamford were in the hat for the Northern Section.

The Pilgrims - who beat Eat Thurrock 4-0 on Saturday - will host Stratford Town of the Southern League Premier.

Meanwhile, Northern Premier League Midlands outfit Stamford, who beat Norwich United with a 96th-minute winner at the weekend, head to National League Stockport County.