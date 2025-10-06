FA Cup fever set to sweep Gainsborough as Trinity aim to beat Hartlepool United and reach First Round Proper again

FA Cup fever is set to sweep Gainsborough this week in the build up to Saturday's home game against Hartlepool United.

Russ Wilcox's Holy Blues host Enterprise National League side, Hartlepool United in the Fourth Qualifying Round of the world renowned competition - just one victory away from reaching the First Round Proper in consecutive seasons.

“Everyone is looking forward to the game this Saturday. It’s another chance for us to reach the FA Cup First Round for the second year running,” said the Trinity boss.

“We need all the help we can get, so tell your work mates and friends to get down to the Northolme to get right behind the lads.

Gainsborough Trinity pip Shifnal inthe FA Trophy on Saturday. Photo by Sean Cook, Foxby Media.

“Let’s have the place rocking and see if we can achieve another giantkilling to get into the hat where EFL clubs from League One and Two enter the competition. We need your support, so spread the word.”

Tickets for the game against Hartlepool are on sale now from Trinity's website. The game is a segregated fixture with tickets available to buy, priced £15 Adults, £10 Concessions and £5 U16s.

Wilcox's cup kings were at it again at the weekend, this time in the FA Trophy, knocking out Shifnal Town in a dominating performance not reflected in the 3-2 scoreline.

A game in which Gainsborough created enough opportunities to win the game 10 times over was eventually put to bed five minutes from time, when on loan Mansfield Town youngster Jakub Kruszynski netted the winner on his home debut, after two long range strikes had stunned the Holy Blues.

Gainsborough’s reward was an away tie at Redditch United in the First Round Proper on Saturday, 25th October.

Wilcox said: “It could have been a lot easier – I don't think I have been involved in a game where we have had so many clear cut chances. Let's be honest, we could have been six up – we played some fantastic stuff at times.

“They levelled with two fantastic strikes, their only two shots on target, and you wonder if it's going to penalties. But we won it eventually and I am delighted for Jakub.

“Cup games are about winning, whether it's 10-0 or 3-2, and that's the main thing.”