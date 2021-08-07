FA CUP: Petronzio the hero for Skegness Town, Boston Town force replay and history repeats itself for Sleaford Town

Teams were in FA Cup action. Photo: Getty Images

James Petronzio was on target as Skegness Town edged out Lincolnshire rivals Pinchbeck United in the FA Cup's extra-preliminary round.

His 70th-minute finish proved the difference as the Llilywhites defeated the Knights at the Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field.

Skegness will now head to Anstey Nomads on August 21 following their home victory against Sleaford Town.

Jamie Shaw's side exited the competition as history repeated itself.

Michael Reeve's penalty for Anstey meant the Greens went out to the same opposition on the same ground at the same stags as last season.

Boston Town remain in the competition following a 1-1 draw at Sherwood Colliery.

Ryan Ingram put the Colliery ahead, but Boston levelled courtesy of a 78th-minute own goal.