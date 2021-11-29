FA TROPHY DRAW: Boston United to host rivals a week after meeting them in the league

Danny Elliott. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston United will host Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Trophy's third round - a week after entertaining them in the league

Today's draw pits the Pilgrims at home to their National League North rivals on December 18. The two sides will also meet at the Jakemans Community Stadium on December 11.

Boston progressed with a 2-1 win at Brackley Town on Saturday with Shane Byrne and Danny Elliott on target while Harriers - who have ex-Pilgrims Alex Penney and Ashley Hemmings in their side - edged past Hereford on penalties.

