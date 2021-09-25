FA VASE: Boston Town and Sleaford Town in the draw, defeat for Skegness Town and Brigg Town

Harry Limb. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston Town and Sleaford Town have earned their places in Monday's FA Vase draw.

However, Skegness Town and Brigg Town are out of the competition following a defeat on the road.

Boston booked their place the first round of the Vase for the first time since the 2013-14 season following a derby day victory over Holbeach United.

Two goals in the final half hour saw the Poachers progress 2-0 at the DWB Stadium.

An own goal put Gary Edgley's side 1-0 up before Harry Limb continued his hot scoring streak to secure a 2-0 victory.

Danny Miller's first half goal was enough for Sleaford Town to book their place in the draw following a 1-0 win at Shirebrook Town.

The Greens have now made it back-to-back wins under new boss Tom Ward.

Skegness went down 5-1 at Lutterworth Town of the UCL Premier South.

Jenk Acar put the Lilywhites 1-0 up from the penalty spot in the third minute, but the Swifts netted five times to turn the game on its head.

The hosts led 3-1 at the break, adding two more after Skegness' Gary King was dismissed.

Brigg went down 7-2 at higher-level Prestwich Heys of the Northern West Counties League Premier Division.

Jack Coop netted four goals while Joe Rothwell, Louis Potts and Lee Grimshaw added to the hosts' tally.