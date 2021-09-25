FA VASE: Boston Town and Sleaford Town in the draw, defeat for Skegness Town and Brigg Town

Boston Town and Sleaford Town have earned their places in Monday's FA Vase draw.
However, Skegness Town and Brigg Town are out of the competition following a defeat on the road.
Boston booked their place the first round of the Vase for the first time since the 2013-14 season following a derby day victory over Holbeach United.
Two goals in the final half hour saw the Poachers progress 2-0 at the DWB Stadium.
An own goal put Gary Edgley's side 1-0 up before Harry Limb continued his hot scoring streak to secure a 2-0 victory.
Danny Miller's first half goal was enough for Sleaford Town to book their place in the draw following a 1-0 win at Shirebrook Town.
The Greens have now made it back-to-back wins under new boss Tom Ward.
Skegness went down 5-1 at Lutterworth Town of the UCL Premier South.
Jenk Acar put the Lilywhites 1-0 up from the penalty spot in the third minute, but the Swifts netted five times to turn the game on its head.
The hosts led 3-1 at the break, adding two more after Skegness' Gary King was dismissed.
Brigg went down 7-2 at higher-level Prestwich Heys of the Northern West Counties League Premier Division.
Jack Coop netted four goals while Joe Rothwell, Louis Potts and Lee Grimshaw added to the hosts' tally.
Dayle Hutson was among the goals for the Zebras, who remain top of the Northern Counties East League Division One.