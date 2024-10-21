FA Vase joy for Skegness

Chris Rawlinson was delighted to see Skegness progress.

​Skegness Town continued their best run in the FA Vase for over 30 years on Saturday as they saw off Shropshire side Allscott Heath 4-0 at the Vertigo Stadium.

The win sets up a tie at Rugby Borough on November 9, a side who play in the parallel UCL Premier South and who currently sit in the top four.

And Skegness boss Chris Rawlinson was delighted to have seen off something of an unknown opponent in Allscott Heath to progress through, with all four goals coming in the second-half.

He said: “Fair play to Allscott as it’s a very long way from the Telford area and not the sort of trip you’d expect to make at this stage of the competition, but they came and had a really good go at us in the first-half and I don’t think we were at the races.

"The second-half performance was then really good and I don’t think they had an answer to us.

"They kept working hard but when we’re flying with that front three, with Kyle Radford and Dec Johnson getting two goals each, backed up by those around them, it was really good.

"The solid base of our back four was also excellent ."

Rawlinson reiterated that the league remains the priority for Skegness, but that a good run in the Vase will be great on all levels for the club.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s draw, he said: “The league is the most important thing but of course the Vase is something we want to progress in.

"It’s great for the club and puts money in the coffers and it adds a bit of excitement for everybody.

"So hopefully we’ll get a good turnout of fans following us along the way. It’ll be a tough draw whoever we get but if we can move into the third round then it’ll start getting really interesting.”

Skegness reached the fifth round of the FA Vase back in the 1981/82 season, though they also didn’t compete in the competition for a number of years.

They beat Winterton Rangers, Staveley Works and West Midlands Police in that 81/82 season before eventually going out to eventual runners-up Rainworth Miners Welfare.

Skegness were due to go to Deeping Rangers on Tuesday night, after this week’s Standard went to press.

They then return home to welcome Gresley Rovers on Saturday.​