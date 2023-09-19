FA Vase test is next for Skegness​ as run continues

​Skegness Town boss Chris Rawlinson wants to see his side continue their encouraging recent league form into the FA Vase this weekend as they prepare to host Lutterworth Athletic.

​Their opponents play in the UCL Division One, a level below the Lilywhites, and are currently in mid-table.

And with Skegness now unbeaten in six games in all competitions – five of those being wins – Rawlinson wants to see that run continue.

He said: “It is another step into the unknown and we have found it tough against both the step six sides we have played so far. However, they have both been away from home and after the game was switched to the Vertigo I do know how strong we are at home so hopefully we can give another good account of ourselves and progress to the next round.

"It won't be easy but we are in good form so I will challenge the lads to keep this going for a while longer yet.”

Skegness first, however, travelled to Deeping Rangers on Tuesday night in the league for a match that took place after the Standard went to press.

Prior to that, Skegness drew 1-1 at home to Loughborough Students on Saturday, substitute Leon Mettam netting an 89th minute equaliser on his return to the club.

Rawlinson said: “Whilst we want to win every game, playing a Loughborough Students side is never easy as they are effectively a full-time operation and have found some form recently.

"I can only be pleased with our performance, we really took the game to them first half and other than scoring our play was as good as it has been for a long time.

"However, I also know that while we did concede to a good finish, last year we probably would have gone on and lost the game but we kept on playing and being a threat and eventually we got at least what we deserved from the game.