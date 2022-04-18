Paul Cox praised his 'magnificent' Boston United side as they left title-chasing Brackley Town with a 1-0 victory.

Super sub Keenan Ferguson fired home the only goal of the game in the 87th minute to move United up to sixth and within two points of fifth place Chorley.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Cox was frustrated by the first half showing, he could have little complaints about an Easter weekend which saw United pick up six vital points.

"I thought the longer the game went on the stronger we looked," Cox said.

"I thought first half we were all over the place and a few harsh words said at half time.

"(Second half) I thought we put in a really good shift and there was some really tired legs out there, both sides.

"What we said before the game, if we outworked Brackley we could win the game.

Keenan Ferguson. Photo: Oliver Atkin

"This is a tough place to come, Brackley are a good side and I think we were well worth the result."

Luke Shiels had seen a header chalked off for offside before Ferguson's late, late winner.

"I thought the goal from the corner was perfectly legit but the players were magnificent today, especially second half.

"There was an element of belief second half that we could come to this place and win. We're breaking down some psychological barriers.

"We've got to enjoy this day then go again next week."

Ferguson has been out of favour recently due to the performances of Femi Seriki, but patience paid off for the defender as he netted his second goal for the club.

"It's a squad game and we're getting players back fit now," continued Cox.

"We're getting a strong bench and we've got to utilise fresh legs."

The United boss also praised the away fans, around 170 travelling from Lincolnshire.

"The support we got today was outstanding," Cox added.

"It's so humbling in this day when bills are high and money's scarce to see how many people come to watch us, and at home as well."

MORE PILGRIMS: Champagne lifestyle suits Femi Seriki - news

MORE PILGRIMS: United v Bradford fans gallery - pictures