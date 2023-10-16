Boston United crashed out of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday afternoon after losing 3-2 to Worksop Town.

United’s early lead through Jordan Richards was cancelled out by the Liam Hughes two minutes later - during a first half suspended at one point following a medical emergency in the crowd.

Aleks Starcenko and Brad Nicholson exchanged goals after the break - with ex-Pilgrim Terry Hawkridge ultimately winning it from the penalty spot, despite a late red card for Hamza Bencherif.

United's afternoon got off to a great start when Jimmy Knowles fizzed Martin Woods' deep free-kick delivery back across goal and Richards pounced to score from close-range.

Worksop levelled two minutes later when ex-Pilgrim Jay Rollins threaded Hughes through to finish low past Cameron Gregory.

There was a significant break in play due to medical attention being required for a United supporter before he teams returned to finish off the remaining seven minutes of the first half, plus stoppage time.

Worksop took the lead three minutes after the break after Nicholson sold Gregory short with a wayward backpass and Starcenko walked the ball into an empty net.

United's response was almost immediate, with Nicholson making amends to thump a low header past Paul Cooper following Woods' free-kick delivery.

Worksop netted what ultimately proved to be the winning goal in the 63rd minute when ex-Pilgrim Hawkridge beat Gregory from the penalty spot, after Jimmy Knowles had been penalised for a foul on Luke Hall.

United applied plenty of late pressure, but failed to force Cooper into a meaningful save, although Woods did rattle the crossbar with a curling free-kick.