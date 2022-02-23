Final charge! Four teams set sights on Lincs Senior Trophy final this evening

Skegness Town are among the sides pushing for a final spot. Photo: Craig Harrison

Four sides will be setting their sights on a place in the Lincs Senior Trophy final this evening.

Winterton Rangers host Skegness Town while Brigg Town entertain Bottesford Town.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skegness and familiar foes Rangers were both promoted from the Northern Counties East League Division One this summer, with Town moving into the United Counties League Premier Division North and Rangers into the NCEL Premier.

Both sides are flourishing in their new surroundings, both sitting sixth in their respective divisions.

"I know a few of the Winterton lads, they've really improved this season and they've got a really good side," said Town boss Nathan Collins.

"They're doing well in their league so it's good for both of us who got promoted to do well.

"It'll be a tough game away from home, but we're in good form ourselves.

"We'll go and give it everything and enjoy ourselves, see where it takes us."

While Collins admits that the county cup wasn't a priority at the beginning of the campaign, he's keen to get his hands on some silverware.

He added: "At the beginning of the season, the league was the priority, along with the FA Vase and FA Cup.

"But I've won this before and it's a trophy. Now we're in a semi-final and you want to go and win and win the trophy, so it's an important game for us now.

"It's always nice, if you're not going to win your league or get promoted, to get to a cup final."

The step six Zebras - the lowest-ranked club left in the competition but very much in the NCEL Division One title race - will host NCEL Premier Division outfit Bottesford in the second semi.

Bottesford boss Jimmy McNeil is hoping his opponents have a good season, just not tonight.

He said: "Brigg have had a great season so far, they score goals for fun and will be looking at securing promotion come the end of the season, which they should be doing with that squad and, personally, I hope they achieve it as it means more local derbies for us next season."