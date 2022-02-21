Final countdown for Sleaford Town Ladies following 11-0 semi win

Greens to face Lincoln City rivals

By Duncan Browne
Monday, 21st February 2022, 3:36 pm
Updated Monday, 21st February 2022, 3:38 pm
The Greens are into the final.

Sleaford Town Ladies have booked their place in the final of the Lincolnshire Women’s Cup after thrashing visitors Crowle Colts 11-0 on Sunday.

Lauren Alderson and Jade Blake both bagged hat-tricks at Eslaforde Park.

Alice Hayes and Kelsey Benton added braces to the tally while Paige Wright also got on the scoresheet.

The Greens will now face Lincoln City Women in the final after they beat Grimsby Town Women 6-1 in the other semi.

Town will return to East Midlands Womens Regional Football League action on Sunday as they travel to face St Josephs Rockware of Worksop Women (KO 2pm).

Lincoln City