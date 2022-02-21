Final countdown for Sleaford Town Ladies following 11-0 semi win

The Greens are into the final.

Sleaford Town Ladies have booked their place in the final of the Lincolnshire Women’s Cup after thrashing visitors Crowle Colts 11-0 on Sunday.

Lauren Alderson and Jade Blake both bagged hat-tricks at Eslaforde Park.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alice Hayes and Kelsey Benton added braces to the tally while Paige Wright also got on the scoresheet.

The Greens will now face Lincoln City Women in the final after they beat Grimsby Town Women 6-1 in the other semi.