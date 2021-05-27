Final countdown! Louth Town and Tetney Rovers set sights on Lincs League Cup silverware this Saturday

Louth drew 1-1 with Wyberton on Saturday. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Tetney Rovers and Louth Town will both be gunning for glory this weekend as they compete in Lincs League Cup finals.

North League winners Rovers will take on South League champs Wyberton at Skegness Town’s Vertigo Stadium on Saturday (KO 7pm).

But prior to that, Louth will meet Nunsthorpe Tavern at the same venue as the two runners-up clash for the Supplementary Cup (KO 2pm).

“It’ll be a tough game. They’re a good outfit, a really good side with some good players,” said White Wolves boss Carl Martin.

“It should be a good entertaining and attacking game.

“But we’re quietly confident. We will go there and give it a go.”

Louth were sitting second in the Lincs League before the regular season was made null and void.

But the club’s good form has continued, with the side rewarded with a cup final place.

“Fair play to the boys for how they’ve played after lockdown,” Martin added.

“After lockdown we hit the ground running and took our league form forward.

“The Lincs League have got competitive football back and you have to take your hat off to them.

“I know the clubs are grateful that we’ve got a little more normality in our lives.”

That normality has also been welcomed by supporters, who were able to watch Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash against Wyberton, Reece Southwood on target in a 1-1 draw.

“Some people rely on the club to get out and about and some people have been following the club since it started,” the manager added.

“So it’s good to have them back.”

Tetney, meanwhile, are looking to end their first season at Lincs League level on a high with victory over the Colts.

“It’s surpassed our expectations for the season,” said manager Dave Smith.

“We had a really good start and we came back well. We’ve really enjoyed it.

“(The North League) was a tough division with a lot of good teams. We rode our luck a bit in some games but we deserved to be top at the end of the day.

“Wyberton will be another tough game. It could go either way but we’re looking forward to it.

“We played them early in the season, a night game, and we came away with a 3-1 victory.

“We did play well that night and took our chances, and it was a good victory against an established Lincs League side which boosted our confidence.”

Rovers ended their league campaign with a 3-2 victory at Immingham Town on Friday evening, confirming top spot in the division.

They ended their campaign unbeaten, with six wins and a draw from their seven scheduled fixtures.

Following the success of this season, the former East Lincs Football Combination club are now hoping to expand in the near future.

Smith added: “We have talked about getting a reserve side together for next season, or the season after, so we can give some of our younger players competitive games.