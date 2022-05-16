Final-day defeat for treble winners

Pointon won the treble. Photo: Giles Elson

Premier Division champions Pointon received their trophy this weekend, to add to the Sports Cup and Willoughby Cup they already have in the trophy cabinet.

However, on the pitch the game didn’t go their way as derby rivals Northgate Olympic left with a 2-0 win.

Two matches were played in Division One as Park United were beaten 4-1 by visitors Bull Athletic and Boston College left railway Athletic with a 3-2 victory.

Fishtoft were the Division One champions and Spilsby Town Reserves won Division Two.