Fine Bank Holiday for Gainsborough Trinity as Margetts strikes at Cleethorpes

Russ Wilcox’s Gainsborough Trinity made it two wins in six days, and picked up four points in three days over Bank Holiday Monday, collecting a third clean sheet on the bounce thanks to a solitary Jonny Margetts goal in the 1-0 Lincolnshire derby away at Cleethorpes Town.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity had been held to a goalless stalemate in the much delayed home game against Lancaster, but started the game brightly on the East coast in the bright seaside sunshine on Monday

In a game where there were few clear cut chances, Trinity took their opportunity in the first half, while David Robson, behind a solid back three, kept Cleethorpes out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On half an hour, Nicky Walker won the ball back, unselfishly squaring Adam Haw, but Robson was out smartly to block.

Jonny Margetts wins it for Trinity on Monday.

That gave the platform for Trinity to open the scoring just six minutes later.

Boss Wilcox was delighted with his side’s showing, taking the lead nine minutes before half-time, Margetts bundling home from close range after the impressive Sisa Tuntulwana’s throw in was helped on at the near post by Adam Crookes.

In the second half Trinity defended resolutely, and hit the hosts on the counter attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrison Beeden, Will Lancaster and Adam Crookes drew plaudits for a strong showing at the heart of the Gainsborough defence that limited Cleethorpes to rare attempts. Roared on by a tremendous visiting support, Robson’s only real save came late in the 90, when he got down low to deny Walker.

Substitute Mulhern, the impressive Margetts and Jordan Helliwell, restored to the starting line up, all went close with good opportunities for the Holy Blues, looking more dangerous on the turnover.

Trinity now break from the league, just as they have discovered some form and consistency and will now head to Corby Town in the FA Cup on Saturday, full of confidence, looking to extend their unbeaten run, and start another cup adventure, similar to last season’s remarkable campaign. Last year Trinity reached the Second Round Proper for the first time after a 72-year wait before losing 1-0 at League Two Harrogate Town before a live TV audience.