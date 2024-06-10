Fine weekend as Gainsborough Trinity Women win trophy and land new star striker
They returned to training at The Venue on Tuesday night and blew away some cobwebs before heading across to Newark for some summer football on Sunday, returning to DN21 with some silverware, as they won the seven a-side competition without losing a game and only conceding twice in the tournament.
Boasting the best goal difference in the group stages, scoring 21 goals in the eight league games, they were one of the top four sides who went through to the knockout rounds.
Trinity Women defeated hosts Newark Town in the final 1-0, thanks to an Izzy Anderson goal in a close-fought battle.
Skipper Lauren Crellin top-scored with 10 on the day, with other goals coming from Anderson (4) Nadina Green (4) Katy Thornley (3) Alice Hill (3) and Heather Gardener (1).
Manager Liam McNulty was able to keep the good news flowing as he announced the capture of Abby Murrell.
“Last season goalscoring was an issue for us,” he said.
“It's no secret that it is what probably made the difference between the title and where we finished. Abby is someone who can make a big difference in that area of the pitch for us."
“Abby's finishing is clinical if presented with an opportunity - more often than not it leads to the ball hitting the back of the net.”
Murrell said: “I’m very excited to sign for Gainsborough Trinity Women for the upcoming season.
“Starting a family has meant that I’ve had a short break from the game, but I’m thrilled to say that I am ready to start enjoying it again.
“After a few training sessions with Gainsborough at the end of last year, I knew instantly that it was the right team for me.
“The girls have made me feel so welcome already and I’m looking forward to sharing the pitch with them this season and seeing what we can achieve together.”
Attracting players of Murrel's calibre and reputation is a real statement of intent for the Women, who are just beginning to embark on an exciting journey.
