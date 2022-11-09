Don't miss this charity football match in aid of the BHF in Sleaford.

The full, 11-a-side match-up has been organised by Gary Burr who runs the BHF football team and Kelvyn Brookes, a firefighter from Fulbeck based at Gainsborough fire station.

The kick off is at 7.45pm this Friday at Sleaford Town FC’s Eslaforde Park ground on Boston Road in Sleaford and it is free for the public to come and watch, with donations encouraged for the British Heart Foundation.

Kelvyn said that Gary mainly set it up as it was something he has been wanting to do for some time, having been a fundraiser for the charity for a while.

Kelvyn explained: “We have been trying to organise the match for quite a while between our Lincolnshire Firefighters team and the BHF, but over the summer we didn’t get much chance to play as we were so stretched and flat out.”

Advertisement

The fire service team is made up of crew members from all over the county, including Gainsborough, Skegness, Spalding and Market Deeping stations.

Kelvyn said: “We are keen to get our sports and welfare sessions for our mental health, as a break from what we see day to day at work. We get together with others, have a run around and a release from the stress.”

He said that Gary’s squad is quite big and plays fairly regularly, so he expected it to be quite a competitive game.