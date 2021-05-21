Firefighters kicking off charity football match against Sleaford team

A team of footballing Lincolnshire firefighters are taking on a Sleaford side for charity.
The match, to be held at Sleaford Town’s Eslaforde Park on Boston Road will on Sunday, May 30, kicking off at 1pm in aid of the Firefighters Charity, which supports injured firefighters and their families.
Captain of the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue team, Kelvin Brooks said the fixture had been a bit last minute, as they had planned to play a police team but that fell through due to work commitments.
The team play fairly regularly throughout the year and will be taking on Lincolnshire Football League side, Sleaford Town Rangers FC. He hoped it wuold be a good game but expected the regular side to have the edge.
Kelvin said: “We have players from all over the county with lads from Gainsborough, Spalding, Skegness, both full time and on-call. We have our own welfare section and fire service football is good to keep active.
“I spoke to Sleaford Town Rangers’ manager and he used to be a retained firefighter at Lincoln North station and we are hoping to make it an annual event.”
Spectators are welcome to go along for free and make suitable donations to the charity. The clubhouse is expected to be open and there will be full Covid safety measures in place with people asked to follow the current guidance.