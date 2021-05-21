Firefighters kicking off charity football match against Sleaford team

The Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue team will be holding a charity match on Sunday, May 30. EMN-210521-114856001

A team of footballing Lincolnshire firefighters are taking on a Sleaford side for charity.

The match, to be held at Sleaford Town’s Eslaforde Park on Boston Road will on Sunday, May 30, kicking off at 1pm in aid of the Firefighters Charity, which supports injured firefighters and their families.

Captain of the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue team, Kelvin Brooks said the fixture had been a bit last minute, as they had planned to play a police team but that fell through due to work commitments.

The Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue team in action. EMN-210521-114913001

The team play fairly regularly throughout the year and will be taking on Lincolnshire Football League side, Sleaford Town Rangers FC. He hoped it wuold be a good game but expected the regular side to have the edge.

Kelvin said: “We have players from all over the county with lads from Gainsborough, Spalding, Skegness, both full time and on-call. We have our own welfare section and fire service football is good to keep active.

“I spoke to Sleaford Town Rangers’ manager and he used to be a retained firefighter at Lincoln North station and we are hoping to make it an annual event.”