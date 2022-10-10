First-half display key to Sleaford's cup win over Holwell Sports

Action from Sleaford Town's (in red) win over hosts Holwell Sports. Photo: Steve W Davies Photography.

The Greens comfortably sealed a passage through to set up another away tie in the next round, this time at Coventry Sphinx on October 29.

And Bland was delighted with the way Sleaford started the game, particularly given the setback of a derby day defeat at home to Skegness Town in the league just three days earlier.

He said: “The game was won at half-time really. We played some good stuff first half, very similar to the first half on Wednesday actually."

Bland was not too critical on a below par second period for the Greens, admitting that keeping up intensity when so comfortably leading at half-time is always difficult:

Advertisement

“We created numerous chances, dominated the ball and then second half, we’re 3-0 up at half-time and unlike Wednesday we’ve taken our foot off the gas, mainly because we’re allowed to because we were already leading 3-0.”

Mitch Griffiths opened the scoring in the 19th minute when he brilliantly found the top corner of the Holwell net, before Akeel Francis grabbed himself a brace – scoring his first Sleaford Town goals in the process.

The Greens were made to work hard during the second half with the home side putting up a commendable fight, but Jacob Fenton added gloss to the score when he was laid off unselfishly by Ryan Rushen in the 94th minute.

In many ways it was the perfect response to Wednesday evening’s setback and Bland was pleased the group could put that result behind them so quickly.

Advertisement

He said: “It was important we didn’t get too disheartened by Wednesday night because the first half [on Wednesday] was the best 45 minutes of the season. If the performances are there we know we’ll be at the right end of the table come the end.”

The Greens now have a free week ahead of this Saturday’s Lincolnshire Senior Trophy tie with Brigg Town of the Northern Counties East League.