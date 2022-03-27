Five in a row as Barnetby United win 10-1

Barnetby hit 10.

Barnetby United recorded their fifth consecutive league win as they defeated a spirited Manor Park side 10-1 at Silver Street.

They raced in to a 2-0 lead inside niine minutes as first O’Callaghan clipped home from a long Carolan throw and the same player made it 2-0 with an exquisite chip over the advancing Manor Park keeper having latched on to a Green through ball.

Ryan Jordan was replaced due to injury but moments later Finnis was bundled over in the box and O’Callaghan duly dispatched the resulting penalty to complete his hat trick.

Manor Park were not beaten though and on 43 minutes Lewis Underwood hit a stunning strike from 30 yards that gave keeper Jackson no chance.

3-1 at the break United made it 4-1 on 52 minutes when Liam Jordan scored his 1st Barnetby goal and what a goal it was too. He received the ball 30 yards out and hit vicious dipping effort that left the Manor Park keeper rooted to the spot.

Oliver Lloyd replaced captain Scott at centre half, as Barnetby struggled to find any rhythm to their play. Liam Davies was then upended in the area on 65 minutes and O’Callaghan notched his 2nd penalty and 4th of the afternoon to make it 5-1.

A minute later Davies collected the ball directly from a Manor Park goal kick and fed in O’Callaghan who coolly finished for his 5th of the game and 41st of the season for 6-1.

The Railwaymen were in their stride now and Davies notched his 6th goal in 4 games when his left wing crossed evaded everyone and found its way into the Manor Park net to make it 7-1.

Callum Wilkins replaced Finnis on the right hand side and with his first touch made it 8-1 when he tapped home a Davies cross.

Wilkins then made it 9-1 on 89 minutes following a flowing move that saw O’Callaghan send Langton clear who pulled it back for Wilkins to tap home his second.

EC Surfacing Scunthorpe & District League

Results from March 26:

Tortank Barton Brotherhood Cup: Group B - Messingham United 3 Barnetby United Reserves 1 (Brandon Fretwell, Joseph Taylor, Joe Watson; William Forest).

Division One: Barnetby United 10 Manor Park CF 1 (Brendan O’Callaghan (5), Callum Wilkins (2), Liam Jordan, Liam Davies, Euan Langton; Lewis Underwood); Briggensians College Wanderers 3 (Paul Reilly (2), Martin Igoe); Limestone Rangers v Baltic Boys - postponed; Scotter United 2 The Butchers Arms 1 (Joe Edwards, Daniel Goble; David Brown).

Division Two: Crosby Colts 9 New Holland Villa 0 (Kyle Leatham (3), Nathan smith (2), Jordan Bowskin, Alex Fenwick, Mitchell Lusby, Sebastian Duranti).