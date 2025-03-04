​Five in a row for in-form Louth

Bailey Wright was on target for Louth in their win on Saturday.

​Louth Town made it five wins on the bounce as they saw off Club Thorne Colliery 2-1 on Saturday.

The result moved Louth eight points clear of the relegation zone ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Ilkley Town which was played after this week’s Leader went to press.

Bailey Wright and Adam Millson netted the goals for Louth in the 57th and 66th minutes, and they held on to win despite Jordan Buckley’s reply.

On Saturday, Louth go to play-off chasers Dearne & District.

Elsewhere in the NCEL Division One, ​Horbury Town maintained their eight point lead as they comfortably beat Dronfield Town 6-0 at the Pulse Hire Ltd Stadium.

Joseph Angell's hat-trick, Jack Leach's late double and a goal from Abdulrahman Asamoah saw them canter to the victory.

Second-placed Wakefield AFC won 4-0 at basement side Yorkshire Amateur, Romario Dunne and Kelan Swales giving them a two goal advantage by the interval that was then added to by Kiyani Clayton and Shay Evans-Booth.

Wombwell Town let a 3-1 lead slip in the last quarter-of-an-hour to pick up a point in a 3-3 home draw with Swallownest and they are now eleven points behind Horbury in third, albeit with four games in hand.

Brigg went down 2-0 at Maltby Main, Ashley Flynn with a goal in each half for the Miners who jump up into ninth, whilst Dearne & District who began the day in fifth, went down to a 1-0 loss at Ilkley in a big game in the chase for a top five finish.

Worsbrough Bridge Athletic won 3-0 at home to South Leeds, while a hat-trick for Desmond Okoro helped Harrogate Railway Athletic to a 5-0 home win over Glasshoughton Welfare whilst Liam Love struck twice for Selby Town as they beat visitors Armthorpe Welfare 4-1. Dean McCarthy equalised for next-to-bottom Appleby Frodingham in a 1-1 draw at Shelley following Akram Lasalire's opener for the hosts.