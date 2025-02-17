Five star Gainsborough Trinity put visiting basement boys Blyth Spartans to the sword, with four goals in 22 electric first half minutes taking the game away from the relegation threatened visitors in a 5-1 victory.

Delighted boss Russ Wilcox said: “To five score goals at home was great for the fans and a big three points for us.

“Four different scorers, including two defenders, really makes it a good day at the office.

“It's great to get back to back wins, with another home game against Mickleover on Saturday.

Gainsborough Trinity celebrate adding to their tally against Blyth - Photo by Sean Cook (Foxby Media).

“But they won at the weekend. The league is crazy, anyone can beat anybody, on any given day. “You just have to look at the results and there is a shock or two every week.

“To get back to back wins is really pleasing, it will eventually move you in the right direction and if we can win again next week, that's the challenge.

“Can we go three wins on the spin? That becomes a real positive, because with people talking about the end of the season, we've still got 14 games still to play.

“We're still focused on how high we can go and you just never know. Someone comes out of the pack every year, so hopefully it can be us.”

Eight minutes in, Fraser Preston curled home a sublime left footed free kick, after Javelle Clarke had been upended.

Preston doubled his, and Gainsborough’s tally, when he expertly found the back of the net via Alex Walpole’s left hand upright, the spin on the ball taking it over the line.

Declan Howe then headed home at the near post following a pinpoint corner from Butroid, his second assist of the afternoon.

Ashley Jackson wrapped up the scoring in the first half with his second goal in as many games, chipping home after Walpole hesitated.

The second half saw Byth regroup and reset and Trinity had to wait for number five,

With Walpole going off midway through the half, it was left to captain and centre back Matthew Ridley to deputise between the sticks.

And he could do nothing to prevent Will Lancaster heading home at the near post.

With Gainsborough looking for a first clean sheet since 4th January, experienced JJ Hooper scored with the last kick of the game, heading past Dylan Wharton to give Spartans something to cheer about.

Trinity now take on Mickleover and Wilcox added: “Everybody outside our changing room looks at the game just gone and the game next weekend and expects it will be a win for us.

“They're down at the bottom of the table. That's how it works, but there are no easy games in this league, even though Blyth turned out to be a comfortable win.

“So we have focused the group on the game in hand.”