FIXTURES: Lincs League, Boston League, East Lincs Combination

Fixtures for January 29:
Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League
League: Louth Town v Immingham Town, Nettleham v Grimsby Borough Reserves, Sleaford Town Rangers v Lincoln United Development, Tetney Rovers v Horncastle Town, Appleby Frodingham v Skegness Town Reserves, Barton Town Reserves v Keelby United, Nunsthorpe Tavern v Grantham Town Academy, Wyberton v Lincoln Moorlands Railway.
Workforce Unlimited Boston and District Saturday Football League
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Coningsby v Swineshead Institute, Pointon v Skegness Town A, Wyberton Reserves v Northgate Olympic.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Horncastle Town Reserves v Boston College, Park United v Eagle United.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Caythorpe v Boston Athletic, Spalding Harriers v Billinghay Athletic.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston Bears v FC Wrangle, Boston College Reserves v Swineshead Institute A, Bull Athletic Reserves v Fishtoft Reserves, Eagle United Reserves v Ancaster Athletic United, Holbeach Bank v Sibsey.
Sharman Burgess Sports Cup, quarter final (KO 1.30pm): Fulbeck United v Fishtoft, Railway Athletic v Bull Athletic.
East Lincs Football Combination
Spectrum Print Division One: Immingham Town Reserves v Cleethorpes Town A A, Keelby United Reserves v Nunsthorpe Tavern Reserves.
Division One Cup: Alford Town v Ludford Rovers.
Le Sanctuaire on Steep Hill Junior Challenge Cup: Louth Old Boys v Grimsby Borough Dev A, Sutton Rovers v Scamblesby, AFC Grainthorpe v Market Rasen Town.
Louth Tyres East Lincs Cup: Burgh Athletic v North Cotes, Louth Old Boys Reserves v North Somercotes United.
TC MiniCoaches EM Trophy: Burgh Athletic Reserves v Louth Old Boys Development, Manby v Alford Town Res.