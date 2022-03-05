FIXTURES: Lincs League, Boston League, East Lincs Combination

Fixtures for March 5 (KO 2.30pm):
Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League:
League: Grimsby Borough Reserves v Appleby Frodingham, Immingham Town v Lincoln United Development, Nettleham v Louth Town, Nunsthorpe Tavern v Lincoln Moorlands Railway, Sleaford Town Rangers v Barton Town Reserves, Wyberton v Tetney Rovers.
Challenge Cup: Grantham Town Academy v Skegness Town Reserves.
Workforce Unlimited Boston Saturday League
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Swineshead Institute v Northgate Olympic.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Fishtoft v Boston College, Horncastle Town Res v Bull Athletic.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Billinghay Athletic v Pointon Reserves, Caythorpe v Woodhall Spa United Reserves.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Ancaster Athletic United v Boston Bears, Boston College Reserves v Eagle United Reserves, Bull Athletic Reserves v Park United Reserves, FC Wrangle v Swineshead Institute A, Sibsey v Holbeach Bank.
BB Insure Willoughby Cup, quarter-final (KO 2pm): Railway Athletic v Pointon, Skegness Town A v Kirton Town, Woodhall Spa United v Park United, Wyberton Reserves v
Freiston.
East Lincs Football Combination
Fixtures for March 5:
Spectrum Print Division One: Grimsby Borough Dev A v Nunsthorpe Tavern Reserves, Keelby United Reserves v Cleethorpes Town A A.
Philip Jackson Division Two: Louth Old Boys Reserves v North Cotes, North Somercotes United v North Thoresby.
Brian Todd Homes Division Three: AFC Grainthorpe v Louth Old Boys Veterans, Alford Town Res v Manby, Louth Old Boys Development v Market Rasen Town.
CF Struthers Ltd Cusworth Cup: Burgh Athletic v Alford Town, Immingham Town Reservesv Burgh Athletic Reserves.
Division One Cup: Louth Town Reserves v Louth Old Boys, Ludford Rovers v Sutton Rovers.